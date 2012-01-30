PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 30

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has said a restructuring
of Ireland's bank debt is probable
- Electronics and communications giant Cisco is planning to
expand its Irish operations
- Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish
Bank, chose not to sell almost a tenth of the Anglo U.S. loan
book over fears that customers would sue the bank if it
proceeded to sell the loans
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Government coalition partners Fine Gael and Labour were
last night on a collision course over a 1,000 euro ($1,300) per
year pay increases for public sector workers -- with ministers
split on whether to scrap them entirely
- Transport Minister Leo Varadkar says he's not a fan of
referendums since he doesn't think they are "very democratic"
IRISH EXAMINER
- Northern Ireland should hold a referendum on joining the
Republic as early as 2016, Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness has
said.
- Cash available for discretionary spending by households
with mortgages will increase by 6.5 percent this year, as a
result of ECB interest rate cuts, according to the Irish
Business and Employers Confederation
