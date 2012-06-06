PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - June 6

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Two official reports on the 3.6 billion euro ($4.5 billion) discrepancy in the government's debt figures discovered last year have concluded that there was duplication of effort between agencies, failures in communications and reporting as well as lack of resources for key statistical work

- The country's two main banks, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, may both struggle to hit the 3.5 billion euro small and medium sized enterprise lending target set by the government, the head of the Credit Review Office said

- Pfizer will this morning outline plans for about 180 redundancies to staff at two plants in Cork

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Bank of Ireland is understood to have lined up Scottish banker Archie Kane as the next chairman of the bank's board

- Industrial production in Ireland rose in April from March, adding to evidence that the domestic economy is recovering despite the slump across Europe

- At least 1,200 employees at Irish semi-state firm Bord na Mona, which harvests peat, took to picket lines on Tuesday in a row over a wage increase

IRISH EXAMINER

- Demands for a bank debt deal were thrown onto the back foot as the government admitted it is powerless to block a mega bailout for Spain if Madrid gets a multi-billion euro sweeteners that are denied to Dublin

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .