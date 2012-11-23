PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Nov 23

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- State Street, which the Irish debt agency says defrauded the Irish taxpayer of 3.2 million euros ($4.1 million), is continuing to manage 900 million euros in state assets, the Public Accounts Committee was told on Friday

- The expected announcement of a second state inquiry in to the death of Savita Halappanavar is "an extra dimension rather than a u-turn" according to health minister James Reilly.

- Mental health inspectors have expressed extreme concern for the welfare of residents at a facility who have been deprived of essential therapies and are showing signs of severe institutionalised behaviour

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The top civil servant in the department of health launched a probe into his own minister, Dr James Reilly, in the wake of the controversy over the decision to locate two primary care centres in his constituency

- Sean Quinn Jr wants to help the former Anglo Irish Bank recoup up to 500 million euros of overseas assets, the High Court was told on Thursday

- Allied Irish Banks is warning potential bond investors that a 500,000 euro cap on bankers' pay could be a potential risk to the business.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .