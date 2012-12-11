PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Dec 11

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The proportion of households without a working adult in Ireland is the highest out of 31 European countries and more than double that of the euro zone average, according to a new report

- The billionaire Barclay brothers, who are battling property developer Patrick McKillen for control of three London luxury hotels, have made repeated bids to buy his 300 million euro ($388 million) in personal debt held by Irish Bank Resolution Corporation

- The latest census figures to be published on Tuesday are likely to show an increase in the Catholic population of Northern Ireland compared to the Protestant population

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A government reshuffle is on the cards in the autumn, with big guns such as Eamon Gilmore and James Reilly likely to move departments

- U.S. banking giant Bank of America Merrill Lynch has been tipped as a potential buyer of 2 billion euros of loans from Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, but only if the state-owned bank will sell the assets.

- Irish utility, the Electricity Supply Board, has gone to the market seeking to refinance 1.25 billion euros of loans. It follows last month's successful issue of debt on the bond market.

