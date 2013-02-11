PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Feb 11

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- There is strong public support for the government's plan
to legislate on abortion, according to a new poll, which also
shows a substantial majority of voters back much wider access to
abortion that being proposed by the government
- Politicians have repeatedly claimed that falling grocery
prices have helped offset higher taxes and falling wages, but a
new survey suggests the opposite has happened
- Financial benefits resulting from the agreement on bank
debt does not necessarily equate to an alleviation of austerity,
the secretary general of the Department of Finance has suggested
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The biggest university in the country is hiring a debt
collection agency to pursue students over outstanding fees
- The oft-delayed sale of Irish Life is now expected within
a fortnight -- for around 400 million euros less than originally
planned
- Staff at a Tesco warehouse have to wear digital
arm-band devices that constantly monitor their performance
IRISH EXAMINER
- Any likely parliamentary inquiry into the banking crisis
will not have the power to investigate past governments where
the reputation of the former office holders could be directly
adversely affected, according to a confidential briefing for
deputies
