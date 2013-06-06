PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - June 6

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government has fired the opening shots in the
referendum campaign to scrap the upper house, the Seanad,
pledging reforms of the lower house to strengthen oversight of
new laws
- Californian-based investment group Kennedy Wilson
is set to become the dominant landlord in the Dublin
apartment letting market following its purchase of another
"distressed" development of 420 residential units on the site of
the former Clancy Barracks at Islandbridge, Dublin
- A total of just 5 million euros has to date been provided
under two schemes introduced to provide more than 500 million
euros in finance to small businesses having difficulty accessing
credit since its introduction last autumn
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- British energy giant SSE will probably be outbid
by rivals looking to buy Bord Gais Energy, SSE's outgoing chief
executive has said
- Kennedy Wilson has teamed up with asset manager Varde in
its 306 million euro bid for the "Opera CMH" portfolio of Irish
commercial property being sold by creditors of the former
Treasury Holdings
- The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland says
his bank has no plan to sell Ulster Bank
