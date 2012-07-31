PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 31

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The writer and journalist Maeve Binchy (72) died
peacefully in a Dublin hospital last night after a short illness
- Northern Ireland's economy has moved into reverse gear
and is in the same place it was 18 months ago, latest economic
forecasts suggest
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The government is considering a new property tax under
which the rate of tax levied would rise with the value of the
property
- Air travellers could face massive disruption after
crippling strike action at Aer Lingus and the country's
major airports moved a step closer as member of the SIPTU union
voted in favour of industrial action over a 700 million euro
pension deficit in a 'precautionary ballot'
- Facebook sparked anger among film-makers last night
after it called for the laws protecting copyright to be relaxed.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Rape crisis groups have joined a victim's family in
strongly criticising a six-month sentence handed town to a
wealthy businessman for a serious sexual offence
