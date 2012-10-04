PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 4

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Minister for Health James Reilly remained under pressure
last night after a day of further controversy and calls for his
resignation by two Labour MEPs
- Wind energy group Gaelectric is raising 60 million euros
from capital markets to fund a series of proposed developments
in Ireland
- European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barrosso urged chief
EU leaders not to renege on their pledge to break the link
between bank and sovereign debt after talks with Prime Minister
Enda Kenny
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- U.S. multinational investment in Ireland last year was the
second highest on record at $30.5 billion, according to a report
commissioned by the American Chamber of Commerce
- Allied Irish Banks is ready to sell a 650 million euro
Irish property loan portfolio to U.S. private equity bidder Lone
Star at a discount of around 60 percent
- Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said in an
interview that he would offer 99 euro fares to the United States
if he succeeded in his long-running attempt to take over Irish
rival Aer Lingus
