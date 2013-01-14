PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 14

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government is expected to ask staff in parts of the
public service to work an additional four hours a fortnight for
the same pay, in talks which start today on an extended Croke
Park deal
- The government has decided to reverse the cut in a grant
for personal panic alarms for sick and elderly people
- A subsidiary of medical firm Johnson & Johnson,
Vistakon Ireland, is to provide a jobs boost for the region with
an expected announcement of 100 new jobs on Monday
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The government is planning to bring in compulsory
redundancies in the public sector as part of the new Croke Park
deal
- Health Minister James Reilly is to be quizzed by external
auditors on what role he played in awarding a doctors' union
chief a potential 25 million euro ($33 million) pay and pensions
package
- A pent-up demand for bankruptcies in Ireland is expected
to clog up the personal insolvency service when it is finally
launched at the end of March
