PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - April 30

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The cabinet is expected to agree on Tuesday on a legal
framework for abortion in defined circumstances where a woman's
life is in danger, including the threat of suicide.
- Marie Flemming on Monday lost a landmark legal battle to
be helped take her own life
- State-owned Permanent TSB on Monday announced a
number of changes to the way it structures its variable interest
rates for mortgages
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The head of Allied Irish Banks said he favours
holding off on so-called bank stress tests to allow time to
assess the impact of the Central Bank's targets to deal with
distressed mortgages
- Up to half the cost of a new tram line in Dublin is
expected to be funded using cheap loans from the European
Investment Bank
- German discounters Lidl and Aldi have secured a record
share of the Irish grocery market as hard-pressed consumer
continue to gravitate towards the chains
IRISH EXAMINER
- Women seeking a termination due to suicidal intent are to
be assessed by three experts after being referred by a general
practitioner, X-case legislation looks set to state
