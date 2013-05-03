PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 3

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Swedish corporate financier Proventus, whose backers include the Nobel Foundation, is seeking to invest up to 100 million euros in individual Irish companies as it moves to fill a gap left by low levels of bank lending here

- The government is moving closer to dropping its plan to sell off the harvesting rights of state forestry company Coillte as part of a privatisation plan agreed with the EU-IMF troika

- Detroit-based General Motors is said to be considering opening a logistics division in the Limerick region in the coming months, potentially bringing hundreds of jobs to the area

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Banks will hike interest rates for 300,000 customers on variable rates this year as they try to make up for worsening losses on tracker products, experts have warned

- United States First Lady Michelle Obama, will visit Ireland next month when her husband is in the North for a summit of G8 leaders

- Former Anglo Irish Bank executives Sean FitzPatrick and Lar Bradshaw are to be summoned before a parliamentary committee to be questioned on the Dublin Docklands Development authority and its involvement in the purchase of the Irish glass bottle site.

IRISH EXAMINER

- A disgraced developer and former general election running mate of former prime minister Brian Cowen fled with his father and two young children on Thursday after being ambushed by a masked gunman as he drove from his home

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .