PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 23

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Google is building a new "digital innovation centre" in Dublin that will bring up to 15,000 extra overseas business visitors to the city each year, the first such investment outside the United States

- The husband of a woman who died after travelling to Britain for an abortion has described how the couple felt abandoned by the health system in Ireland after seeking a termination.

- The National Asset Management Agency is set to receive up to 100 million euros as a result of agreements relating to bust Irish property developer Treasury Holdings and is former owners Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Under intense pressure from the Central Bank, permanent TSB, the biggest mortgage lender during the boom, is offering to reduce monthly repayments on the mortgages of up to 1,500 homeowners who are struggling financially

- Ireland's hopes of becoming a centre for oil and gas exploration received a hammer blow on Monday after drilling for a potentially huge oil or gas field in the Atlantic apparently failed and the world's biggest company said it would not drill around Ireland again.

- The International Monetary Fund has distanced itself from comments made by its former expert on Ireland that austerity was self defeating

