PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 23

THE IRISH TIMES
- Google is building a new "digital innovation
centre" in Dublin that will bring up to 15,000 extra overseas
business visitors to the city each year, the first such
investment outside the United States
- The husband of a woman who died after travelling to
Britain for an abortion has described how the couple felt
abandoned by the health system in Ireland after seeking a
termination.
- The National Asset Management Agency is set to receive up
to 100 million euros as a result of agreements relating to bust
Irish property developer Treasury Holdings and is former owners
Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Under intense pressure from the Central Bank, permanent
TSB, the biggest mortgage lender during the boom, is offering to
reduce monthly repayments on the mortgages of up to 1,500
homeowners who are struggling financially
- Ireland's hopes of becoming a centre for oil and gas
exploration received a hammer blow on Monday after drilling for
a potentially huge oil or gas field in the Atlantic apparently
failed and the world's biggest company said it would not drill
around Ireland again.
- The International Monetary Fund has distanced itself from
comments made by its former expert on Ireland that austerity was
self defeating
