PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 4

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- An Post and UK operator, Camelot, have won the licence to run the National Lottery under a new 20-year contract that will allow for a greater shift into online gaming

- U.S. firms invested $129.5 billion in Ireland over the five years to 2012, about 14 times what the firms invest in China, according to a new report from the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland

- The body that investigates complaints against police members has failed to secure unfettered access to the force's computer database despite flagging its concerns on the matter in a recent high-profile case

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Technology giant Intel has picked Ireland to design its next major chip processor line ahead of Israel, Malaysia and the United States

- Bank of Ireland has bowed to pressure and will reduce what it charges distressed mortgage holders on one of its key long-term solutions for those in arrears

- Under plans being considered by the government, bailed-out banks may be allowed to use more of the financial losses run up in the crash to reduce their tax bills in future

IRISH EXAMINER

- Banks have been forced to pay 25 million euros ($34 million) back to customers wrongly sold payment protection plans and have been warned that they face further heavy losses.

