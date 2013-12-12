PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Dec 12

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The coalition parties have benefited from a significant
bounce in the run up to the exit of the EU-IMF bailout,
according to the latest Irish Times/IPSOS MRBI poll
- Hess, the US energy giant, says it is evaluating
its options over the future of a proposed 1 billion euros
investment on the Shannon estuary after its Irish subsidiary on
Wednesday lost a court case against the energy regulator
- The European Commission will maintain pressure on Ireland
to reform its professional services even when Ireland's formal
bailout programme finishes at the end of this week
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Money that was donated to help disabled children will
part-fund the 4 million euro gold-plated pension pot of the
former Central Remedial Clinic chief executive Paul Kiely
- Austerity measures have cost most households over 11
percent of their income, with high and low earners losing the
most
- Wind turbines will not be constructed within 500 meters of
homes under new regulations proposed by the government
