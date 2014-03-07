PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - March 7

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- More than one in five payment protection policies in
Ireland were mis-sold, a Central Bank review has found, with 11
leading financial institutions being told to repay 67.4 million
euros to 77,000 customers.
- Detailed figures have emerged to illustrate how Apple
has managed to pay almost no corporation tax for years
on billions of dollars of revenue earned in other countries,
using unlimited Irish entities.
- Plans for the 200 million euro expansion of Dublin port
have been lodged
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Plans to erect thousands of wind turbines across at least
40 windfarms in the midlands to export power to the UK have been
shelved
- Mothers and babies are being put at risk in maternity
units which are at breaking point as they struggle with a severe
lack of midwives
- Ryanair will find out today if it's been
successful in overturning an order by the UK's Competition
Commission to sell most of its near-30pc stake in Aer Lingus
.
