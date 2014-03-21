PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - March 21

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Germany has dampened expectations of imminent bank recapitalisations for Irish banks from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund after yesterday's agreement on a further pillar of the European banking union.

- Greek gaming firm Intralot has been selected as the new technology supplier to the Irish lottery.

- Developer Johnny Ronan is being backed by Development Securities, a 343 million euro British property investor listed on the London Stock Exchange, as he fights to finally exit

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- 3 Ireland has offered to help set up a new mobile phone operator in Ireland in a key concession to persuade a sceptical European Commission to allow it to buy O2 Ireland for 780 million euros

- Merrill Lynch told the Government back in 2008 that it would cost a maximum of 16.4 billion euros to rescue banks. In the end it cost four times that amount.

- Investment holding company TVC has sold its stake in the Dalata Hotel Group for 30.4 million euros after the company's IPO last week

IRISH EXAMINER

- Ireland's police commissioner has refused to withdraw his branding of the actions of whistleblowers as "disgusting" despite being called on to do so by a leading government minister

