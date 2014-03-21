PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - March 21

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Germany has dampened expectations of imminent bank
recapitalisations for Irish banks from the European Stability
Mechanism bailout fund after yesterday's agreement on a further
pillar of the European banking union.
- Greek gaming firm Intralot has been selected as the new
technology supplier to the Irish lottery.
- Developer Johnny Ronan is being backed by Development
Securities, a 343 million euro British property investor listed
on the London Stock Exchange, as he fights to finally exit
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- 3 Ireland has offered to help set up a new
mobile phone operator in Ireland in a key concession to persuade
a sceptical European Commission to allow it to buy O2 Ireland
for 780 million euros
- Merrill Lynch told the Government back in 2008 that it
would cost a maximum of 16.4 billion euros to rescue banks. In
the end it cost four times that amount.
- Investment holding company TVC has sold its stake
in the Dalata Hotel Group for 30.4 million euros after
the company's IPO last week
IRISH EXAMINER
- Ireland's police commissioner has refused to withdraw his
branding of the actions of whistleblowers as "disgusting"
despite being called on to do so by a leading government
minister
