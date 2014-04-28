PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - April 28

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Minister for the environment Phil Hogan will attempt to
defuse the row between the coalition parties over water charges
this week with a set of proposals designed to allay Labour Party
concerns
- Moran hotel group has posted an operating profit of 24.1
million euros following its restructuring last year
- Recent controversies that have rocked the Irish police
force have undermined public confidence in the justice system
that can only be restored by the severance of politics from the
force, the largest police staff association has said
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- A Labour MEP has called for Eamon Gilmore to be replaced
as leader party leader ahead of next month's local and European
elections
- Seven out of 10 voters are now unhappy with how the
government is running the country, with support for junior
coalition partner Labour falling to 6 percent, a new opinion
poll shows
- U.S. technology giant Oracle's Irish corporation
tax bill was 11 million euros last year at the same time as its
turnover here increased to 7.24 billion
IRISH EXAMINER
- Pope Francis has been invited to visit Ireland during a
brief meeting with Irish prime minister Enda Kenny
