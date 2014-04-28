PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - April 28

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for the environment Phil Hogan will attempt to defuse the row between the coalition parties over water charges this week with a set of proposals designed to allay Labour Party concerns

- Moran hotel group has posted an operating profit of 24.1 million euros following its restructuring last year

- Recent controversies that have rocked the Irish police force have undermined public confidence in the justice system that can only be restored by the severance of politics from the force, the largest police staff association has said

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A Labour MEP has called for Eamon Gilmore to be replaced as leader party leader ahead of next month's local and European elections

- Seven out of 10 voters are now unhappy with how the government is running the country, with support for junior coalition partner Labour falling to 6 percent, a new opinion poll shows

- U.S. technology giant Oracle's Irish corporation tax bill was 11 million euros last year at the same time as its turnover here increased to 7.24 billion

IRISH EXAMINER

- Pope Francis has been invited to visit Ireland during a brief meeting with Irish prime minister Enda Kenny

