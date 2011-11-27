PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British business - Nov 27

LONDON Nov 27 THE SUNDAY TIMES
THOMAS COOK TO CUT JOBS AFTER 200 MLN STG RESCUE
Thomas Cook Group Plc is set for a boardroom
clearout and restructuring that will lead to at least 1000 job
cuts. The firm, which agreed a new 200 million pound debt
facility on Friday, will slash costs and sell 'several hundred
million pounds' of assets to cut debt, the paper said.
LLOYDS TO TAKE 400 MLN STG PROPERTY HIT
Lloyds Banking Group will take final bids for
Project Royal, a selection of loans made against unloved
industrial sites and commercial buildings across Britain, on
Wednesday. Three American private equity firms -- Cerberus,
Colony Capital and Lone Star -- are in the running, the paper
said, adding the bank is likely to make a 400 million pound loss
on the sale.
FORMER PREMIER FOODS CFO TO GET HEFTY PAYOFF
Jim Smart, the outgoing chief financial officer of Britain's
biggest food group Premier Foods, will walk away with a
440,000 pound severance package. The group is struggling with
debts of 1.3 billion pounds after an acquisition spree, and is
feeling the squeeze of a sharp rise in commodity costs and weak
consumer demand.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
ICELAND FOODS BOSS IN TALKS WITH MATALAN, DFS FOUNDERS
Iceland Foods boss Malcolm Walker has held talks with the
founders of Matalan and DFS about providing backing for his 1.1
billion pound bid for the retailer.
TWO TOP BSKYB SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST MURDOCH
RE-ELECTION
Two top 10 shareholders in BSkyB will vote against
James Murdoch remaining as chairman of the company at its AGM on
Tuesday, according to newspaper reports.
LLOYDS MAKES 6 MLN STG GOLDEN HELLO BID OVER NEW CFO
Lloyds Banking Group is keen for its new chief
financial officer George Culmer -- currently financial director
at insurer Royal & Sun Alliance -- to start as soon as
possible. The paper says the bank has entered into talks over a
possible 6 million pound "golden hello" to release Culmer from
his 12-month notice period at RSA.
CENTRICA LOOKED AT RWE NORTH SEA ASSETS, BID UNLIKELY
British Gas owner Centrica has been examining the
possibility of buying RWE's North Sea oil and gas
assets. The paper, however, cites sources as saying the company
is no longer looking at the assets, and played down the
possibility of a bid.
(Compiled by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)