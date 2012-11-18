PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British business - Nov 18

LONDON Nov 18 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
BLACKSTONE BACKS BARCLAY TWINS
Blackstone is backing billionaire twins David and
Frederick Barclay in their battle for control of three top
London hotels - the Berkeley, Claridge's and the Connaught.
BP PLANS 3.7 BLN STG BUYBACK
BP is planning to spend up to 3.7 billion pounds
($5.9 billion) buying its own stock to revive its flagging share
price.
OCADO IN CRUNCH TALKS WITH BANKS
Online grocer Ocado is in talks with its banks to
avoid a damaging breach of loan agreements at the end of this
month.
RBS BRANCHES COULD BE STANDALONE BANK
A network of 316 branches being sold by Royal Bank of
Scotland could be nationalised and turned into a new
business lender under a government plan if no buyer is found.
The business would be branded Williams & Glyn's.
INVESTORS TO BLOCK XSTRATA PAYOUTS
Investors are this week expected to vote down a bonus
package worth tens of millions of pounds for central office
staff at mining group Xstrata. Shareholders will meet on
Tuesday to approve the miner's 51 billion pounds takeover by
Glencore.
Sunday Telegraph
YAHOO PLOTS SEARCH ALLIANCE WITH FACEBOOK
Facebook and Yahoo! are in talks about
forging an alliance that could end Yahoo!'s relationship with
Microsoft. Sources said Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer had held discussions with Facebook Chief Operating Officer
Sheryl Sandberg about more substantial collaboration on
web-based searching.
POLITICIANS "MAKING UK BANKS UNINVESTABLE"
Political interference, regulatory upheaval and opaque
accounts are making British bank shares "uninvestable",
according to the Association of British Insurers. The trade
group is preparing to deliver a strongly worded report to the
Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.
SHELL BACKS UK'S DASH FOR GAS
Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser has
backed the UK government's "dash for gas". Voser said Shell saw
gas as a fuel for the future and planned to invest $20 billion
in the sector between 2012 and 2015.
GUGGENHEIM IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO BUY AVIVA UNIT
U.S. institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners,
working with Apollo Global Management, is in exclusive
talks to buy the U.S. arm of British insurer Aviva. A
deal, valuing Aviva USA at 800-850 million pounds, could be
announced within the next fortnight. A person familiar with the
matter last week told Reuters that Guggenheim was providing
capital to Apollo for its bid.
Mail on Sunday
CENTRICA TO ABANDON UK NUCLEAR PLANTS
British utility Centrica is expected to turn its
back on building new nuclear power stations in Britain and
instead focus on expansion in the United States. It will
formally take the decision by January at the latest to end its
partnership with EDF to build a new nuclear power
station at Hinkley Point, west England.
Independent on Sunday
TESCO LOSES STRATEGY DIRECTOR
Retailer Tesco's management shake-up is continuing,
with the group's strategy director, Michael Fleming, the latest
to leave his post after only 18 months in the role.