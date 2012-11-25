PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British business - Nov 25

LONDON Nov 25 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
HOWARD CROWNED HEDGIES' KING
Alan Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard, has topped the
Sunday Times's first Hedge Fund Rich List with a fortune of 1.4
billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
BUMPER YEAR FOR F1 CHIEF
Ron Dennis, the executive chairman of McLaren Group, banked
5.6 million pounds last year. Accounts for the Formula One and
sports car group show pretax profits of 19.7 million pounds, up
from 12 million pounds previously.
PLAYTECH BETS ON GREECE
Playtech, the world's biggest developer of gambling
software, is part of a consortium that has registered an
interest in buying a 33 percent stake in state-controlled Greek
betting firm OPAP.
KUONI TO SELL SKI VERBIER
Kuoni, the Swiss travel firm, is in advanced talks
to sell luxury ski holiday division Ski Verbier to investment
firm Bluebird Partners.
OSBORNE URGED TO BOOST TAX BREAKS
Business leaders have urged UK finance minister George
Osborne to kick-start the economy by giving bigger tax breaks
for investment in plant and machinery.
BECHT SCENTS PERFUME BONANZA
Bart Becht, the former boss of Reckitt Benckiser,
owns shares worth $66.5 million in U.S. cosmetics firm Coty,
which is set to float next year.
MCCARTHY & STONE PAVES WAY FOR FLOAT
McCarthy & Stone, Britain's biggest builder of retirement
homes, is preparing for a share listing, refinancing or sale
after hiring investment bankers at Moelis & Co to carry out a
strategic review.
BUYERS CIRCLE SURREY WATER
Buyout firm CVC and Japan's Sumitomo are among the final
bidders battling to take over UK utility Sutton and East Surrey
Water.
Sunday Telegraph
BAE SAYS MAJOR SHIPYARD LIKELY TO CLOSE
BAE Systems' most senior executive in the UK has
said one of Britain's major shipyards is likely to close, with a
decision expected before Christmas.
RBS FEARS "DOUBLE HIT" OF LIBOR FINES
Royal Bank of Scotland is concerned it could receive
separate fines for its alleged involvement in the Libor-fixing
controversy, one from the UK's Financial Services Authority and
one from the U.S. regulators. The settlement could come as early
as next month.
THOMAS COOK TO FACE NEW CUTBACKS
The new CEO of Thomas Cook, Harriet Green, is to
warn that further costs need to be stripped from the business as
it prepares to unveil a second year of losses.
MALAYSIANS JOIN 1 BLN STG RACE FOR STANSTED DEAL
Malaysia Airports Holdings has entered the running to buy
Stansted airport, as the owner of London's third hub, BAA
FERBA.UL], attempts to stoke up competition in the 1
billion-pound bidding process.
BANKERS URGED TO SWEAR AN OATH
Douglas Flint, the chairman of HSBC, is pushing for
bankers to take an oath similar to that sworn by doctors as part
of radical plans to overhaul the way the profession is viewed.
WONGA IN TALKS TO BOOST SME LOANS ARM
Short-term online retail lender Wonga has held discussions
with bankers about raising a 200 million-pound or more bond to
fund the company's fledgling business-lending arm.
TOP RIGHT AIMS TO SELL MIDDLE EAST VENTURE
Publisher Top Right Group, formerly known as
Emap, has been working on a sale of the Middle Eastern Economic
Digest.
Independent on Sunday
CVC IN TALKS OVER 11 BLN-EURO FUND
CVC Capital Partners has started talks with potential
investors for an 11 billion-euro ($14 billion) buyout fund.