PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 6

Sept 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Liberal leader Dalton McGuinty is still the guy more
Ontarians turn to when asked who of the main candidates would
make the best premier - even though his party is polling worse
than it has in more than a decade.
-- As City Hall enters a period expected to produce
widespread job cuts and spark mass labour action, two union
factions have just gained an unlikely and powerful new ally.
Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti, a staunch backer of Mayor Rob
Ford and the chair of the committee overseeing fire and EMS
services in the city, is vowing to prevent front-line layoffs at
any cost.
BUSINESS:
-- Gold rose on Monday, breaking back above $1,900 an ounce,
as speculation grew that the United States may implement a
further round of monetary easing after Friday's weak payrolls
data, and concerns over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.
-- Oil fell more than 2 per cent for a third successive day
of losses on Monday, tumbling in tandem with other risk assets
as European bank and debt jitters and doubts over global growth
haunted traders.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Hundreds of British Columbia residents are joining an
online protest over the government's decision to award the Order
of British Columbia to former premier Gordon Campbell, right.
-- Mississauga Ward 5 candidate Peter Adams is facing
criticism over his election signage, with opponents complaining
it may mislead residents into thinking they are supporting his
wife.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- The World Trade Organization rejected China's appeal of a
ruling that backed U.S. duties on Chinese tire imports, saying
the Obama administration hadn't violated global trade rules in
imposing the three-year levies.
-- The International Monetary Fund has called on the United
States and Europe to abandon fiscal austerity and switch to
stimulus measures, warning that the global economy faces a
"threatening downward spiral."