PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 9

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The 46-year-old man named as the only suspect in the abduction of three-year-old Kienan Hebert is a convicted sex offender who has targeted children in the past, drifting in and out of trouble with the law in the southeast of British Columbia over the past 26 years.

-- Alberta's Information and Privacy Commissioner is fast-tracking an investigation into whether a candidate for the leadership of the governing Progressive Conservative Party broke the law by destroying documents and using government e-mail accounts under different names.

BUSINESS:

-- As retailers in Canada battle Ottawa over import duties, their U.S. counterparts are fighting to gain ground on a similar front.

-- After pouring billions of dollars into Canada's most difficult energy resources, Chinese companies are now turning their attention to the bedrock oil and gas fields that have long sustained the country's oil patch.

NATIONAL POST:

-- As the storm engulfing European financial markets continues to grow, Canadian banks are battening down the hatches. Indeed, since the end of the financial crisis in 2009 they've been boosting capital, beefing up risk management and generally reducing exposure to assets and businesses that might cause trouble down the road.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- In the Calgary executive offices of TransCanada Corp , the eye of the storm of the $7-billion Keystone XL controversy, president and CEO Russ Girling stoically takes stock of the toll of the extended review process on his company so far.

-- The Ontario Securities Commission's decision to extend a cease-trade order on Sino-Forest shares through January 2012 has ignited debate about whether investors are best-served when they can't trade, even when there is limited or unreliable information in the market.