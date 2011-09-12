PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Liberal leader Dalton McGuinty has gone on the offensive against Progressive Conservative leader Tim Hudak, calling on his chief rival to apologize to new Canadians for calling them foreigners.

-- Two of every three Afghans who sought refuge in Canada after risking their lives working for the military in Kandahar have been turned away, including some who worked alongside Canadian soldiers during the bloodiest days of battle.

BUSINESS:

-- Quebec's reputation as one of the most mining-friendly places in the world is taking a beating as exploration companies sound the alarm over stringent new government regulations they say could scare away at least $1-billion in investments.

-- The National Energy Board has ordered TransCanada to restrict the flow of natural gas through a major Quebec pipeline, amid a broader crackdown on pipeline safety.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The United States ambassador to Canada stood on the banks of the Gander River on Sunday morning, in this tiny village in rural Newfoundland, and offered his thanks and compliments to all Canadians for their friendship on 9/11.