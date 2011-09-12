PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Liberal leader Dalton McGuinty has gone on the offensive
against Progressive Conservative leader Tim Hudak, calling on
his chief rival to apologize to new Canadians for calling them
foreigners.
-- Two of every three Afghans who sought refuge in Canada
after risking their lives working for the military in Kandahar
have been turned away, including some who worked alongside
Canadian soldiers during the bloodiest days of battle.
BUSINESS:
-- Quebec's reputation as one of the most mining-friendly
places in the world is taking a beating as exploration companies
sound the alarm over stringent new government regulations they
say could scare away at least $1-billion in investments.
-- The National Energy Board has ordered TransCanada
to restrict the flow of natural gas through a major
Quebec pipeline, amid a broader crackdown on pipeline safety.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The United States ambassador to Canada stood on the banks
of the Gander River on Sunday morning, in this tiny village in
rural Newfoundland, and offered his thanks and compliments to
all Canadians for their friendship on 9/11.