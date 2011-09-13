PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canada is reopening its embassy in Libya's capital Tripoli, even as fighting continues in pockets of the country still held by loyalists of the hunted dictator Muammar Gaddafi, The Canadian Press has learned.

-- A task force examining Quebec's troubled construction industry proposes what it calls a "revolution" in that sector of the economy by substantially reducing the power of unions on work sites.

BUSINESS:

-- Cracks are starting to show in the resilient copper market, as heightened fears of another global recession weigh on demand for the industrial metal, considered a gauge of broad economic activity.

-- The Canadian dollar slipped briefly below parity with its U.S. counterpart on Monday for the first time since January before regaining strength and closing slightly above the Greenback.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Dalton McGuinty's Liberal party is gaining momentum in the election campaign and now leads the Conservatives by a paper-thin margin, according to a new poll.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- As the rest of the world cuts back, Canada's oil industry is moving full steam ahead amid fears of labour shortages and escalating costs.

With oil prices strong and balance sheets in good shape, companies operating in Canada seem to be shrugging off the global market mayhem that is pummeling stock prices, and are taking a long-term view, at least for now.

-- The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has issued a temporary cease trade order against offshore investing guru Alex Doulis.

The OSC says that between Jan. 1, 2004 and September 2010, Doulis and his company, Liberty Consulting, provided Ontario residents with investment advice without being registered to do so under the province's securities law.