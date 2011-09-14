PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- U.S. President Barack Obama's proposed new $447-billion American Jobs Act is reigniting trade tensions with Canada, its biggest trading partner.

The act, released in full by the White House this week, contains yet another protectionist Buy America provision of the type that strained the Canada-U.S. relationship for much of 2009.

-- The Toronto Transit Commission is looking to shed almost 1,000 jobs and reduce service levels on some of the city's busiest routes as the cash-strapped system hunts for the 10-per-cent savings requested by the city and struggles to close an estimated $101-million budget gap.

BUSINESS:

-- The battle over the future of the Canadian Wheat Board has heated up after the majority of nearly 40,000 prairie farmers backed a call to keep the Board's monopoly over the sale of the region's wheat and barley.

Roughly 62 per cent of farmers who voted supported retaining a single desk for the sale of wheat and 51 per cent supported keeping that system for barley.

NATIONAL POST:

-- On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported the ratio of household credit-market debt to personal disposable income inched up from 147 percent in the first quarter to 149% in the second.

Household credit-market debt includes consumer credit, mortgages, loan debts of households, non-profit institutions serving households and unincorporated businesses.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- BCE Inc's Bell Mobility is launching Wednesday new super-fast network technology in Toronto and across large cities throughout southern Ontario, beating Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) to market by at least a week in Toronto and across large cities throughout southern Ontario.

-- Loblaw Cos Ltd is going after the country's gourmet palates with its new higher-end tier of Black Label products, part of its renowned in-house President's Choice line.