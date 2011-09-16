PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Vancouver is working on a plan to create a new licensing system that would separate certified and professional massage services from massage parlours that can become fronts for brothels.

-- The most diverse, amber-preserved, fossilized feather collection ever found - unearthed in the prairies of southeastern Alberta - is shedding new insight into the evolution of dinosaur and bird feathers.

The fossils were recovered from pits once used to store tailings from coal mining near Grassy Lake, a hamlet about an hour's drive east of Lethbridge.

BUSINESS:

-- Miners are forging ahead with aggressive spending plans despite sinking stock values and retreating commodity prices, in a bet that metals demand will remain solid even as the global economy softens.

-- Silvercorp Metals chief executive officer Rui Feng says the miner's top shareholders are standing behind the company, amid allegations by short-sellers of wrongdoing at the Vancouver miner.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Quebec government has budgeted close to $4-billion for road work this year, but the Transport Minister was forced to admit Thursday he has no idea how much of that will be siphoned off by corrupt contractors, civil servants and political operatives.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- The Ontario Securities Commission has agreed to vary the cease trade order it made on Aug. 26 and will allow some trading in the shares of Sino-Forest Corp .

-- As investors pummelled shares of Research In Motion rim.to in after-hours trading Thursday evening, the BlackBerry-maker's co-chief executive tandem of Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis hopped on a conference call with shareholders to discuss the Waterloo, Ont.-based company's disappointing financial results.

"We understand that the past few quarters have been challenging and we are confident that we are on track to return to growth in Q3 and beyond," Lazaridis said during a rare appearance on the company's conference call.