PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 22

BRIEF-Antero Midstream prices 6 mln common units at $33 per common unit
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
Sept 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper says U.S. approval of a new oil sands pipeline should be a "no-brainer" given that country's demand for energy and its unpalatable alternatives to Canadian oil.
BUSINESS:
-- World stocks skidded lower on Thursday, stung by the Federal Reserve's pessimistic assessment of the U.S. economy and the perceived ineffectiveness of measures to kick-start growth.
-- An Enbridge Inc plan to extend the reach of Alberta crude into Ontario faces new opposition from aboriginal, landowner and environmental groups amid mounting popular concern over pipeline safety.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Saudi Arabia's attempt to block a pro-oil sands TV ad with a cease-and-desist request has sparked a diplomatic spat between the two oil-rich nations, with Canadian officials condemning Saudi actions as an act of "foreign interference."
FINANCIAL POST:
-- The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said he expects retailers to be cautious with their inventory this holiday season as the economy weighs on consumer spending.
