PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 6

Dec 6 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The federal government has left Canada's provinces and
territories in the dark about the cost of the omnibus crime bill
even as the legislation heads to the Senate for approval. The
controversial bill includes new mandatory minimum sentences and
tougher sentencing for young offenders and is expected to
ratchet up the cost of administering justice at both the
provincial and federal levels.
-- Defence Minister Peter MacKay has defended a
controversial airlift from a 2010 fishing vacation as a rare
chance to see search-and-rescue crews practise their training -
a story already seriously undermined by military e-mail records.
BUSINESS:
-- Air Canada's business model is broken and its
employees must be "open to change" for the airline to stay
competitive, its top executive warns in a stark internal memo
that compares the carrier's challenges to those of insolvent
American Airlines Inc.
-- As Research In Motion continues to face barrages
of harsh criticism - over its dwindling market share, its
lacklustre array of new smartphones and its unsuccessful
PlayBook tablet - the company's phenomenal growth in overseas
markets has burnished its dented reputation.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The opposition has called it misguided, at least two
provinces have vowed not to pay for it and the Canadian Bar
Association has done its darndest to get the Conservatives to
listen to reason. Still, the controversial omnibus crime bill
cleared the Commons Monday evening, just 45 sitting days after
it was first tabled.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Canada's dollar is turning into a haven for
foreign-exchange investors shunning European turmoil and seeking
the safety of the U.S. without the budget deficits or political
gridlock. As the U.S. struggles with a $1.3 trillion budget
shortfall, AAA-rated Canada may use rising commodity revenue and
spending cuts to balance the budget within five years.