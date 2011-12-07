PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 7

Dec 7 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Canada and the United States will announce a new security
perimeter deal Wednesday that is expected to move more
inspections off the border and onto factory floors, expanding
the type of goods - including food - that can be fast-tracked
between the two countries.
-- Canada's prisons are facing a growing crisis as they
become the "institutions of last resort" for people with mental
illnesses, the Canadian Psychiatric Association says.
BUSINESS:
-- The Canadian units of Japanese auto makers are
spearheading an effort to persuade Ottawa to begin negotiations
with Japan on a bilateral free-trade agreement amid a new, more
liberal attitude the Asian nation is taking toward such deals.
-- Bank of Montreal profit rose 21 per cent in the
fourth quarter, boosted by its recently acquired U.S. assets
which pumped up the bottom line and helped offset a sharp drop
in business at its capital markets division.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Failed colonial policies are the biggest obstacles to
First Nation progress, Assembly of First Nations chief Shawn
Atleo told a gathering of native chiefs in Ottawa Tuesday. He
was referring to moves such as Ottawa's decision to put the
troubled Attawapiskat reserve in northern Ontario under third
party management.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Europe may be about to implode and the domestic economy
is losing traction but it's been a banner year for bankers as
the top five lenders set aside $9.3-billion in bonuses for their
best performers, up 8 percent from the previous year.
-- Nadir Mohamed, chief executive of Rogers Communications
Inc, said Tuesday there has been no let-up of the
competitive intensity within the C$18 billion mobile market,
comments foreshadowing perhaps further erosion in the financial
performance of the country's largest wireless operator.