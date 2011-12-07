PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 7

Dec 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canada and the United States will announce a new security perimeter deal Wednesday that is expected to move more inspections off the border and onto factory floors, expanding the type of goods - including food - that can be fast-tracked between the two countries.

-- Canada's prisons are facing a growing crisis as they become the "institutions of last resort" for people with mental illnesses, the Canadian Psychiatric Association says.

BUSINESS:

-- The Canadian units of Japanese auto makers are spearheading an effort to persuade Ottawa to begin negotiations with Japan on a bilateral free-trade agreement amid a new, more liberal attitude the Asian nation is taking toward such deals.

-- Bank of Montreal profit rose 21 per cent in the fourth quarter, boosted by its recently acquired U.S. assets which pumped up the bottom line and helped offset a sharp drop in business at its capital markets division.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Failed colonial policies are the biggest obstacles to First Nation progress, Assembly of First Nations chief Shawn Atleo told a gathering of native chiefs in Ottawa Tuesday. He was referring to moves such as Ottawa's decision to put the troubled Attawapiskat reserve in northern Ontario under third party management.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Europe may be about to implode and the domestic economy is losing traction but it's been a banner year for bankers as the top five lenders set aside $9.3-billion in bonuses for their best performers, up 8 percent from the previous year.

-- Nadir Mohamed, chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc, said Tuesday there has been no let-up of the competitive intensity within the C$18 billion mobile market, comments foreshadowing perhaps further erosion in the financial performance of the country's largest wireless operator.