PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 8

Dec 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Supreme Court of Canada will attempt to balance Islamic beliefs against the bedrock elements of a fair trial on Thursday in major clash of constitutional rights. At the centre of the case is a sexual assault complainant known as N.S., who does not want to testify against two men accused of raping her unless her face is obscured by a religious veil, or niqab.

-- The Japanese government is offering an apology to Canadian prisoners of war, a significant move for a country that historians say has long struggled to come to terms with its wartime past.

BUSINESS:

-- Magna International Inc chairman Mike Harris received only a minority of shareholder support for his re-election earlier this year but remained on the company's board, according to a new disclosure prompted by a rare shareholder lawsuit.

-- Astral Media Inc has built its pay-TV business on movie channels such as Mpix and The Movie Network. But the company is about to find itself under fire from some of Canada's major film distributors, who say recent moves by Astral threaten the health of the industry.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Aboriginal Affairs Minister John Duncan has proposed two options to the troubled Attawapiskat reserve in northern Ontario - work with the federally appointed third-party manager to retrofit existing facilities or evacuate needy residents until new homes are built.

-- A sudden change of plans that will see Defence Minister Peter MacKay representing Canada at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels this week instead of Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird has left opposition parties crying foul.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Gold mining companies expect to face rising taxes and royalties as long as prices stay strong. But Kinross Gold Corp has surprised onlookers by accepting a punitive windfall-profits tax, raising concerns that a precedent has been established and could spread elsewhere.