PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 8

Dec 8 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Supreme Court of Canada will attempt to balance
Islamic beliefs against the bedrock elements of a fair trial on
Thursday in major clash of constitutional rights. At the centre
of the case is a sexual assault complainant known as N.S., who
does not want to testify against two men accused of raping her
unless her face is obscured by a religious veil, or niqab.
-- The Japanese government is offering an apology to
Canadian prisoners of war, a significant move for a country that
historians say has long struggled to come to terms with its
wartime past.
BUSINESS:
-- Magna International Inc chairman Mike Harris
received only a minority of shareholder support for his
re-election earlier this year but remained on the company's
board, according to a new disclosure prompted by a rare
shareholder lawsuit.
-- Astral Media Inc has built its pay-TV business
on movie channels such as Mpix and The Movie Network. But the
company is about to find itself under fire from some of Canada's
major film distributors, who say recent moves by Astral threaten
the health of the industry.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Aboriginal Affairs Minister John Duncan has proposed two
options to the troubled Attawapiskat reserve in northern Ontario
- work with the federally appointed third-party manager to
retrofit existing facilities or evacuate needy residents until
new homes are built.
-- A sudden change of plans that will see Defence Minister
Peter MacKay representing Canada at a NATO foreign ministers'
meeting in Brussels this week instead of Foreign Affairs
Minister John Baird has left opposition parties crying foul.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Gold mining companies expect to face rising taxes and
royalties as long as prices stay strong. But Kinross Gold Corp
has surprised onlookers by accepting a punitive
windfall-profits tax, raising concerns that a precedent has been
established and could spread elsewhere.