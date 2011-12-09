PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 9

Dec 9 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Councillor Mike Del Grande, the man in charge of
tightening Toronto's budget, wants to rescue school food
programs from the city's long list of money saving cuts. The
proposed 10-percent cut to the city's contribution would take
food out of 52 schools.
-- Facing demands from Mayor Rob Ford to slash a further 4.3
percent from her budget, Toronto's chief librarian is proposing
new fines and a slate of service cuts that would terminate
literacy and school outreach programs.
Jane Pyper's new recommendations would carve $7.3 million
from the library budget and avoid a heavy reduction in branch
hours currently being debated at city hall.
BUSINESS:
-- Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc
are on the verge of a deal to buy a majority stake in Maple Leaf
Sports and Entertainment for more than $1.3 billion, a deal that
could be announced in a matter of days.
Sources say the telecommunications giants have reached a
draft agreement with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to
acquire about 80 percent of MLSE, which owns the Toronto Maple
Leafs, Toronto Raptors and a host of other assets.
NATIONAL POST:
-- In what is being dubbed the biggest citizenship fraud
sweep in Canadian history, the federal government is set to
crack down on 4,700 more people believed to have obtained
citizenship or permanent resident status illegally.
-- Ontario's massive "corporate welfare" spending is unfair,
inefficient and costs more than $3 billion per year, according
to a new report by the Fraser Institute. Between 1991 and 2008,
Ontario spent $27.7 billion on "direct subsidies to
corporations," for an annual average of $424 per taxpayer.
The figure does not include heavily subsidized Crown
corporations such as Ontario Place and the Agricultural Research
Institute of Ontario - or even Ontario's many green energy
programs, which are financed through higher power rates.
FINANCIAL POST:
