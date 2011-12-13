PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- With the spotlight on Attawapiskat, remote first nations across the country are now trying to turn the world's eyes to miserable conditions on their own reserves. Television footage of people living in tents and plywood shacks brought national and international attention to the Ontario community of 1,700 near the shores of James Bay.

-- A requirement for new Canadians to show their faces while taking the oath of citizenship puts the federal government on one side of a simmering debate over how far the state should go to accommodate minorities. Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney announced Monday that Muslim women who wear burkas or niqabs must remove the garments when they are becoming citizens.

BUSINESS:

-- The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan was preparing to shake up the board of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and replace long-time chairman Larry Tanenbaum after the apparent failure of takeover talks in late November with two of Canada's largest communications companies. The giant pension fund, which owns 80 percent of MLSE and put the stake up for sale earlier this year, became frustrated that negotiations between potential buyers Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc and Tanenbaum had reached an impasse. So Teachers' opted to proceed with what one insider called "the other plan."

-- International mining giant Rio Tinto has been successful in its arbitration challenge against certain provisions of a poison pill defence adopted by Ivanhoe Mines Ltd aimed at preventing an unwanted takeover.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Give Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney credit for at least this much: On Monday, when he announced that the citizenship oath must now be taken with an uncovered face, he did not pretend that it was just another policy change.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Could 2012 mark the return of the Canadian energy mega-deal? With share prices super-depressed amid global financial instability, large Canadian household names could disappear next year as international players, from Asian national oil companies to oil majors, bulk up on cheap - and for the most part very profitable - Canadian deposits.

-- It isn't quite the death of the individual life insurance policy, but lacklustre returns for the companies that sell the policies is causing some of them to get out of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc, one of Canada's largest life insurance companies, became the latest on Monday, opting to pursue a strategy that doesn't involve the sale of new individual life insurance policies and variable annuities in the United States.