PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Proposals to encourage private land ownership on Canada's
reserves will be part of in-depth parliamentary hearings in the
new year aimed at finding new ways to boost economic activity in
first nations communities. Conservative MP Chris Warkentin, who
chairs the House of Commons committee on aboriginal affairs,
said a wide range of witnesses will be invited to appear when
Parliament returns after its current recess, including advocates
of private land use on reserves.
BUSINESS:
-- An influential credit rating agency has put Ontario on
notice that it could knock down its rating if it fails to get
its fiscal house in order, ratcheting up pressure for the
province to take more aggressive action to rein in spending.
Moody's Investors Service warned on Thursday that it might lower
the rating if the province doesn't take serious steps in the
next budget to deal with its multibillion-dollar deficit.
-- It appears the General Motors assembly plant in
Oshawa is in line for a major new investment. GM Canada
president Kevin Williams has scheduled an appearance at the
plant Friday morning, when he is expected to announce new
production. Among the invited guests are federal Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty and Brad Duguid, Ontario's minister of
economic development and innovation.
NATIONAL POST:
-- A trade association that represents Canadian marketing
and polling firms says it is looking into complaints about
controversial phone calls to Liberal MP Irwin Cotler's Montreal
riding made by one of its members. The Marketing Research and
Intelligence Association says it has received three complaints
against Campaign Research Inc. over calls that repeated alleged
rumours Mr Cotler might resign his seat.
-- In the Middle East what happens in the shadows is
frequently more important than what occurs in bright daylight
and Wednesday's 24th anniversary celebrations in Gaza of the
founding of Hamas were no exception. The dusty Palestinian
enclave by the sea was an ocean of green flags as more than
300,000 people attended a Hamas rally in the centre of Gaza
City.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- It was just another set of numbers but the housing
industry says the latest figures from the Canadian Real Estate
Association are further proof the sector does not need any more
regulation. The federal government has already cracked down on
mortgage requirements on several occasions during this housing
boom, including measures to force down payments, shrink
amortizations lengths and reduce refinancing limits for existing
homeowners.