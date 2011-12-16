PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Proposals to encourage private land ownership on Canada's reserves will be part of in-depth parliamentary hearings in the new year aimed at finding new ways to boost economic activity in first nations communities. Conservative MP Chris Warkentin, who chairs the House of Commons committee on aboriginal affairs, said a wide range of witnesses will be invited to appear when Parliament returns after its current recess, including advocates of private land use on reserves.

BUSINESS:

-- An influential credit rating agency has put Ontario on notice that it could knock down its rating if it fails to get its fiscal house in order, ratcheting up pressure for the province to take more aggressive action to rein in spending. Moody's Investors Service warned on Thursday that it might lower the rating if the province doesn't take serious steps in the next budget to deal with its multibillion-dollar deficit.

-- It appears the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa is in line for a major new investment. GM Canada president Kevin Williams has scheduled an appearance at the plant Friday morning, when he is expected to announce new production. Among the invited guests are federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Brad Duguid, Ontario's minister of economic development and innovation.

NATIONAL POST:

-- A trade association that represents Canadian marketing and polling firms says it is looking into complaints about controversial phone calls to Liberal MP Irwin Cotler's Montreal riding made by one of its members. The Marketing Research and Intelligence Association says it has received three complaints against Campaign Research Inc. over calls that repeated alleged rumours Mr Cotler might resign his seat.

-- In the Middle East what happens in the shadows is frequently more important than what occurs in bright daylight and Wednesday's 24th anniversary celebrations in Gaza of the founding of Hamas were no exception. The dusty Palestinian enclave by the sea was an ocean of green flags as more than 300,000 people attended a Hamas rally in the centre of Gaza City.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- It was just another set of numbers but the housing industry says the latest figures from the Canadian Real Estate Association are further proof the sector does not need any more regulation. The federal government has already cracked down on mortgage requirements on several occasions during this housing boom, including measures to force down payments, shrink amortizations lengths and reduce refinancing limits for existing homeowners.