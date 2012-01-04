PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 04

Jan 04 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Hospitals across Ontario are scrambling to abolish executive perks, ranging from cosmetic surgery and memberships in private clubs to car allowances, as they brace for unprecedented scrutiny of their compensation practices.

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty's long-term goal of marketing Canada as a 25 percent corporate tax zone appears to be slipping away just as he approaches the finish line. As recently as his November economic update, Flaherty was celebrating the fact that his target would soon be in reach. But now growing musings from debt-saddled Ontario suggest the key province may not follow through on its end of the deal.

BUSINESS:

-- Frank Stronach, entrepreneur, horse owner and founder of one of Canada's most successful companies, is returning to the public markets. Stronach, who sold almost his entire stake in Magna International Inc, the auto parts giant he founded in 1957, and resigned as chairman of that company and real estate firm MI Developments Inc last year, is seeking investors in six companies that will own 20 thoroughbreds each.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum waged an epic battle early Wednesday for victory in Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. Santorum, a former two-term Pennsylvania senator, held a razor-thin lead with the final ballots being tallied.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- The epic collapse of Timminco Ltd is finally complete. The former darling of the Toronto Stock Exchange filed for creditor protection Tuesday, a move that was widely expected as its liquidity situation became dire. Investors hope a restructuring will shed some light on the controversial technology that Timminco said it developed but that did not work out as planned.