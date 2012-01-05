PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 05

Jan 05 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- On Mistawasis First Nation, west of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, a particularly troublesome resident who persisted in selling drugs was the first - and only - band member to be exiled under a new banishment law. That move in 2006 served as a wakeup call to other potential miscreants and has not been invoked since.

-- The son of an alleged terrorist faces deportation over convictions for dangerous crimes - including using a sawed-off shotgun to rob prostitutes. Federal officials have deemed Al-Munzir Es-Sayyid, 22, too dangerous to be allowed to stay in Canada. His father is Mahmoud Es-Sayyid Jaballah, an alleged extremist whom the federal government has been trying to kick out for more than a decade.

BUSINESS:

-- Research In Motion is expected to bow to shareholder pressure by restructuring its board and naming a new chair to study strategic options, but investors looking for dramatic change may be disappointed.

-- Many hospitals in Ontario have been forced to cut salaries of their top executives to comply with new rules on improving patient care. The pay packets of hospital executives are now linked to their progress in meeting quality-of-care targets, ranging from improving hand hygiene to freeing up beds by discharging patients earlier in the day. A portion of their compensation can be clawed back if the executives fail to meet the targets.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The 15-month sentence given to Bishop Raymond Lahey for possession of hundreds of images of child pornography - some that showed naked young boys wearing rosary beads and crucifixes - does not properly reflect the seriousness of the crime, a leading children's rights activist said Wednesday.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Canada's investment industry and the country's top banking regulator are blasting a major plank of the United States' banking overhaul, suggesting it could undermine financial system stability in other nations. At issue is the Volcker Rule, a key component of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform act, that limits trading banks can do on their own behalf, and through relationships with hedge funds and private-equity groups.