PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Ford administration has set its course for labor talks, endorsing a bargaining position that the mayor's supporters call "100 per cent reasonable" and critics quickly labelled an "extreme" tack that steers the city closer to a winter lockout.

BUSINESS:

-- The federal government is offering the provinces a way to avoid tough new regulations that would eventually force power companies to shut down the country's fleet of coal-fired power plants. Environment Minister Peter Kent and Prime Minister Stephen Harper have privately indicated they are willing to provide flexibility in how new power-plant emissions rules are implemented, provincial and industry sources said Thursday.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Federal government lawyers have frozen a $1.6-million penthouse on the Toronto waterfront owned by Saadi Gaddafi, the fugitive son of the late Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. The Department of Justice filed a notice that prevents Gaddafi, who is the subject of an assets freeze imposed by the United Nations Security Council, from selling the downtown luxury condo.

-- The Harper government is said to be considering a restructuring of federal civil service pensions in the upcoming budget - reforms that could save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- A stark objection from Canada's top banking regulator to a key plank in the overhaul of the U.S. banking system is just the public culmination of a flurry of behind-the-scenes discussions involving the Bank of Canada and the Department of Finance. Sources say discussions took place shortly before Christmas when industry concerns about the Volcker Rule - a key component of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform act - were communicated to regulatory and government officials including Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of Canada.

-- We all knew that 2011 was a tough year for pension plans. Now Aon Hewitt, a leading human resources consulting firm, has crunched the numbers and it figures that many employers offering defined benefit plans will need to "double their contributions or more" this year to make up the damage inflicted by on-going low interest rates and tumbling stock markets.