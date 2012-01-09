PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- A First Nations Education Act could arrive before Parliament this year, aimed at breaking the cycle of failure on reserve schools and representing one of the most important and unexpected priorities for the Harper government.

-- The British Columbia economy could shake off some of the gloom that's hanging over global markets and notch a better-than-expected performance in 2012, says a member of the B.C. Economic Forecast Council.

Reports in business section:

-- Toyota Canada Inc's new president has laid out an ambitious plan for reversing the company's slump, one that includes an aggressive sales goal that can be met only by winning back customers from rival auto makers.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper must join Canada's premiers at the negotiating table to discuss medicare reforms or the country's public health-care system will grow weaker, medical privatization will spread and national unity will be imperilled, says former Saskatchewan premier Roy Romanow.

-- The Defence Department is prepared to go to Federal Court and spend whatever it takes to prevent the public from seeing government photos of Taliban hairdos because it believes the captured insurgents have a right to their privacy.

The department's decision, outlined in newly released documents obtained by the Citizen, is the result of a test of the Access to Information law by two Ottawa lawyers, Paul Champ and Amir Attaran.

Reports in Financial Post section:

-- Koskie Minsky LLP and Siskinds LLP won approval from an Ontario judge to lead an investor class-action lawsuit against Sino-Forest Corp and its executives, according to court documents.