PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 10

Jan 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Research projects at universities and hospitals on everything from advanced health technologies to digital media have ground to a halt after the Ontario government pulled the plug on $66-million in funding and loan programs - and there could be more to come.

Reports in business section:

-- U.S. fund manager Bill Ackman has declared war on the board of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, launching a battle for control of one of the country's most historic companies.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Winning on the first ballot, law professor Craig Scott was chosen Monday night as the NDP candidate for Toronto-Danforth, the riding of the late NDP leader Jack Layton.

Reports in Financial Post section:

-- The two men who launched a controversial bid to acquire Baffinland Iron Mines Corp are accused of insider tipping and trading by the Ontario Securities Commission.

-- Nexen Inc said its chief executive, Marvin Romanow, is leaving the Canadian independent oil producer effective immediately and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Reinhart will serve as interim CEO.

