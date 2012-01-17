PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 17

Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Canadian government will review its policies on companies doing work for foreign militaries after it was revealed that Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin worked with the Gadhafi regime to create a military-civilian engineering unit.

-- A Canadian Forces officer who served for a decade inside military intelligence has been charged with passing government secrets to foreign interests over the span of four and a half years - a case that threatens this country's reputation among its closest allies.

Reports in business section:

-- The Harper government appears to have dropped plans to clarify the rules for foreign takeovers, leaving investors in the dark as to how Ottawa would react if an acquirer were to bid for a major Canadian company.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper says there are some Americans who want to turn Canada into a "giant national park" and he wants to ensure their opposition to the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline doesn't delay regulatory hearings into the project.

Reports in Financial Post section:

-- Crown prosecutors began to build their case Monday against three former Nortel Networks Corp executives who stand accused of "deliberately" booking financial entries on the company's balance sheet to falsely generate profits that would trigger multimillion-dollar bonuses.