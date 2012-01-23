PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Boosting economic activity on aboriginal land will be the
dominant focus of Tuesday's gathering with native chiefs, as
Stephen Harper aims to bring first nations on board with his
efforts toward increased natural-resources development.
Reports in the business section:
-- Pan American Silver Corp is poised to boost
production in mineral-rich Mexico through the proposed
acquisition of Minefinders Corp, a fellow
Vancouver-based company with an aggressive growth strategy.
-- The country's original flat-fee real estate agents will
have their day in court, years after they claim to have been run
out of business by a conspiracy orchestrated by the country's
real estate associations.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe was facing
some tough questions on Saturday after a report was published
claiming his party used taxpayers' money to pay the salary of
the party's general manager.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- After a year of huge investor losses, service outages and
product delays, the heads of Canada's dominant and most
visionary technology company have stepped down.
Research In Motion Inc said Mike Lazaridis and Jim
Balsillie will no longer be co-chief executives and chairmen of
the maker of the BlackBerry device. Instead, the two men have
submitted to the board of directors a plan where chief operating
officer Thorstein Heins will become chief executive officer
effective immediately.
-- Canada needs to look beyond its southern neighbour for
markets because the United States economy is unlikely to ever
fully recover, Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney said Sunday.