PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 24

Jan 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Chiefs departing a hastily arranged meeting with Stephen Harper say the Prime Minister assured them that this week's Crown-first-nations summit will be part of an ongoing process to resolve the urgent and complex issues facing Canada's native communities.

Reports in the business section:

-- Research In Motion Ltd's new chief executive officer set out the first steps in his turnaround plan, telling investors that the BlackBerry maker will become "more marketing-driven" and more focused on meeting consumers' tastes.

But Thorsten Heins, who took over after a huge weekend shakeup that saw former co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis resign their posts, balked at the idea of a quick fix to raise RIM's share price, such as breaking up the company, as some investors have suggested.

-- Canadian National Railway Co has suspended Hunter Harrison's pension payments, alleging that the former chief executive officer has breached provisions of his retirement deal and poses a serious threat to CN if he joins rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

NATIONAL POST:

-- A second body was found in the rubble of the Babine Forest Products sawmill, which was destroyed by an explosion and fire Friday. The identities of the two victims have not been confirmed, but Carl Charlie and Robert Luggi were listed as missing.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Canada and the United States extended a bilateral deal on softwood lumber for two years to 2015 on Monday, underlining the two nations' close trade ties despite recent disagreements over an oil pipeline.