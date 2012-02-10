PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Russia's ambassador to Canada said Moscow has an agreement with the Canadian government to "keep quiet" about any connection between his country and the case of a naval intelligence officer accused of spying.

-- At a time when governments across Canada are tightening belts and looking for cuts, Alberta Premier Alison Redford is rolling out a budget filled with spending increases and forecasts of surplus. The provincial budget, released a day after census data showing hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to energy-rich Alberta, accentuates the widening gulf between the West and the rest of Canada.

Reports in the business section:

-- Chinese oil executives are growing frustrated with regulatory delays in plans for the Northern Gateway pipeline, even as interest in Canadian oil and gas surges in the energy-hungry country, the head of Enbridge Inc said. The company's efforts to establish a C$5.5-billion, 1,177-kilometre pipeline to carry bitumen from Alberta's oil sands to a deep sea port at Kitimat, British Colombia, for shipping to Asian markets has been threatened by delays.

-- Alberta's bitumen royalties will more than double in five years despite uncertainty about energy prices, according to the province's budget released Thursday. Production of oil sands bitumen is set to climb sharply in the coming years, as energy giants spend billions to build new projects and tap the province's vast reserves.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Air Canada said Thursday the launch of a new low-cost carrier is a top priority for the airline despite opposition from some employee groups.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- An internal watchdog on Thursday cleared the U.S. State Department of allegations that there were conflicts of interest between a contractor hired to review the Keystone XL oil pipeline and TransCanada, the developer of the C$7 billion project.