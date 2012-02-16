PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 16

Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Harper government has blinked in the face of a backlash over legislation that would give authorities new powers to police the Web, saying it's now prepared to accept a broad range of changes to a bill criticized as a major intrusion into Canadians' privacy.

-- The Harper government's new anti-terrorism strategy that targets eco-extremists as threats, in the light of the government's determination to take on environmentalists determined to stop the Northern Gateway pipeline, has raised concerns that Ottawa regards them as implacable adversaries.

Reports in the business section:

-- Don Drummond's report on the state of Ontario's public services states that the province can no longer count on a booming economy to rescue its finances. Balancing the provincial government's books will require deep and long-lasting spending restraints, an effort that is "pretty much unprecedented in Canadian post-war history," said Drummond, an economist and chair of the commission that oversaw the report.

-- Investors who were caught up in the asset-backed commercial paper freeze in 2007 may be in line for a big cheque, as the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Ontario Securities Commission will apply to the judge who oversaw the restructuring of the ABCP for permission to distribute as much as C$60 million they collected from banks who sold the money market paper.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Harper government's controversial bill to end the long-gun registry has passed the House of Commons, marking the end of a long political battle over one of the most controversial law enforcement measures in recent memory. The bill to abolish the gun registry - which dates back to the mid-1990s - has been a longstanding goal of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative Party.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Tight oil, the new oil source unlocked by new drilling technologies, could soon compete with Canada's oil sands as a secure source of oil for North America, according to analysts.

With companies like Devon Energy Corp, Talisman Energy Inc, Encana Corp, ExxonMobil Corp pushing big spending toward tight oil, analysts are ratcheting up their production forecasts for the supplies, which are largely based in the United States.