PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 16

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Harper government has blinked in the face of a
backlash over legislation that would give authorities new powers
to police the Web, saying it's now prepared to accept a broad
range of changes to a bill criticized as a major intrusion into
Canadians' privacy.
-- The Harper government's new anti-terrorism strategy that
targets eco-extremists as threats, in the light of the
government's determination to take on environmentalists
determined to stop the Northern Gateway pipeline, has raised
concerns that Ottawa regards them as implacable adversaries.
Reports in the business section:
-- Don Drummond's report on the state of Ontario's public
services states that the province can no longer count on a
booming economy to rescue its finances. Balancing the provincial
government's books will require deep and long-lasting spending
restraints, an effort that is "pretty much unprecedented in
Canadian post-war history," said Drummond, an economist and
chair of the commission that oversaw the report.
-- Investors who were caught up in the asset-backed
commercial paper freeze in 2007 may be in line for a big cheque,
as the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and
the Ontario Securities Commission will apply to the judge who
oversaw the restructuring of the ABCP for permission to
distribute as much as C$60 million they collected from banks who
sold the money market paper.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Harper government's controversial bill to end the
long-gun registry has passed the House of Commons, marking the
end of a long political battle over one of the most
controversial law enforcement measures in recent memory. The
bill to abolish the gun registry - which dates back to the
mid-1990s - has been a longstanding goal of Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's Conservative Party.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Tight oil, the new oil source unlocked by new drilling
technologies, could soon compete with Canada's oil sands as a
secure source of oil for North America, according to analysts.
With companies like Devon Energy Corp, Talisman
Energy Inc, Encana Corp, ExxonMobil Corp
pushing big spending toward tight oil, analysts are
ratcheting up their production forecasts for the supplies, which
are largely based in the United States.