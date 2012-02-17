PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 17

Feb 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- New legislation introduced Thursday would give the federal immigration minister the power to designate which foreign countries are safer than others and therefore less likely to be a legitimate source of refugees. It is also introducing tougher penalties for human smugglers who illegally funnel refugee seekers to Canada, like the hundreds of Tamils shipped on M.V. Sun Sea to Canada in 2010.

-- The Ontario government is preparing to restructure Ornge amid an Ontario Provincial Police investigation into the troubled air ambulance service.

Reports in the business section:

-- Toyota Motor Corp.'s two assembly plants in Ontario are well-positioned to win new investments as the auto maker looks for ways to boost production in North America to offset the surge in the value of the yen that is wreaking havoc on its financial results.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The federal government is braced for a possible lawsuit aimed at forcing it to give "certain aboriginal languages" the same official status as English and French

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Canada's GDP could be negatively impacted by the suspension of operations at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon Oil Sands Plant, according to a note from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.