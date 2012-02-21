PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130 billion euros ($172-billion) bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic default in March after persuading private bondholders to take greater losses and Athens to commit to deep cuts.

-- The Conservative government plans to broaden its case for changing Old Age Security by emphasizing the higher price younger Canadians will pay to support government programs unless Ottawa moves now to bring down costs.

Reports in the business section:

-- San Francisco-based URS Corp has agreed to buy Calgary-based Flint Energy Services Ltd in a $1.25-billion deal that highlights the growing global interest in Canada's oil sands.

-- The euro jumped and U.S. Treasuries dipped on Tuesday after euro zone policymakers agreed to a second bailout package for Greece in talks that went deep into the night in Brussels, but concerns that the deal is only a short-term fix kept stocks subdued.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Organized crime is exploiting a weak spot in Internet security to target victims, Vancouver police said on Monday. The force came out in support of the controversial federal Bill C-30, which would require telephone and Internet providers to build infrastructure that would give authorities greater surveillance capacity.

-- Cancer researchers in Windsor, Ontario, hope to start clinical trials soon to find out if dandelion root extract can kill cancer cells in humans without harming healthy cells.