PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Dismayed by the dramatic dismissal of TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) general manager Gary Webster, opponents of Rob Ford are building a new coalition of council votes to derail the mayor's subway plans.

Reports in the business section:

-- Canada's reputation as a low-tax destination for business investment is poised to take a hit as key provinces balk at further cuts, just as plans heat up in Washington to slash much-higher U.S. corporate rates.

-- Members of Air Canada's largest union have rejected a tentative pact, opting instead to support a strike mandate.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Elections Canada has traced fraudulent phone calls made during the federal election to an Edmonton voice-broadcast company that worked for the Conservative Party across the country.

-- Graham James -- described as "the most hated man in hockey" by his own lawyer -- appeared in a Winnipeg courtroom on Wednesday, looking like a shell of the man who once held the hopes and dreams of hundreds of aspiring young athletes in hands. Now older, greyer and much more frail, James offered a soft-spoken apology for the horrors he inflicted on several of his former players.

Reports in the business section:

-- After the mess in the U.S. over Keystone XL, Canada could really use a win on Thursday - or at least the benefit of the doubt - when the European Union votes on whether to label oil from the Alberta oil sands as "highly polluting."

-- Air Canada's mechanics and ground crews have voted against a new tentative agreement at the airline, and have given their union a strike mandate. But the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it has no plans to serve strike notice at this time.

