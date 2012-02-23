PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Dismayed by the dramatic dismissal of TTC (Toronto
Transit Commission) general manager Gary Webster, opponents of
Rob Ford are building a new coalition of council votes to derail
the mayor's subway plans.
Reports in the business section:
-- Canada's reputation as a low-tax destination for business
investment is poised to take a hit as key provinces balk at
further cuts, just as plans heat up in Washington to slash
much-higher U.S. corporate rates.
-- Members of Air Canada's largest union have
rejected a tentative pact, opting instead to support a strike
mandate.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Elections Canada has traced fraudulent phone calls made
during the federal election to an Edmonton voice-broadcast
company that worked for the Conservative Party across the
country.
-- Graham James -- described as "the most hated man in
hockey" by his own lawyer -- appeared in a Winnipeg courtroom on
Wednesday, looking like a shell of the man who once held the
hopes and dreams of hundreds of aspiring young athletes in
hands. Now older, greyer and much more frail, James offered a
soft-spoken apology for the horrors he inflicted on several of
his former players.
Reports in the business section:
-- After the mess in the U.S. over Keystone XL, Canada could
really use a win on Thursday - or at least the benefit of the
doubt - when the European Union votes on whether to label oil
from the Alberta oil sands as "highly polluting."
-- Air Canada's mechanics and ground crews have voted
against a new tentative agreement at the airline, and have given
their union a strike mandate. But the International Association
of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it has no plans to
serve strike notice at this time.