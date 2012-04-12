PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 12

BRIEF-CBS Corp reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.11
* CBS Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Cypriot banks have to prove their viability as the total of their risky investments has reached eight times the size of their nation's economy.
* The government's decision to pursue major publishers on antitrust charges has put Amazon, the nation's largest bookseller, in a powerful position to decide how much an e-book will cost.
* Traditional retailers like Nordstrom are tapping into the expertise of e-commerce companies such as Bonobos, which in turn are learning the advantages of bricks and mortar.
* A judge fined Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary after a jury found that the companies minimized or concealed the dangers associated with Risperdal, an antipsychotic drug.
* Janet Yellen, the vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, said the country's lackluster recovery could require an emphasis on growth, not inflation, beyond 2014.
* St. Jude Medical is defending itself against reports of deaths and injuries linked to an implanted heart device made by the company.
* A report by the special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program said the Hardest Hit Fund has not reached many homeowners in need of aid.
* Nokia, the world's largest maker of cellphones by volume, lowered its forecast on Wednesday as demand for its Symbian-based smartphones, which the company is phasing out, weakened sharply.
* A federal appeals court ruled that ex-Goldman employee Sergey Aleynikov did not violate corporate espionage laws by downloading computer code from his former employer.
* Best Buy said the sudden resignation of its chief executive officer, Brian J. Dunn, would not stop an inquiry into what it called personal conduct issues.
* SunPower corp qtrly non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.64
* Synopsys posts financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017