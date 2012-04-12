PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 12

April 12 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Cypriot banks have to prove their viability as the total of their risky investments has reached eight times the size of their nation's economy.

* The government's decision to pursue major publishers on antitrust charges has put Amazon, the nation's largest bookseller, in a powerful position to decide how much an e-book will cost.

* Traditional retailers like Nordstrom are tapping into the expertise of e-commerce companies such as Bonobos, which in turn are learning the advantages of bricks and mortar.

* A judge fined Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary after a jury found that the companies minimized or concealed the dangers associated with Risperdal, an antipsychotic drug.

* Janet Yellen, the vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, said the country's lackluster recovery could require an emphasis on growth, not inflation, beyond 2014.

* St. Jude Medical is defending itself against reports of deaths and injuries linked to an implanted heart device made by the company.

* A report by the special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program said the Hardest Hit Fund has not reached many homeowners in need of aid.

* Nokia, the world's largest maker of cellphones by volume, lowered its forecast on Wednesday as demand for its Symbian-based smartphones, which the company is phasing out, weakened sharply.

* A federal appeals court ruled that ex-Goldman employee Sergey Aleynikov did not violate corporate espionage laws by downloading computer code from his former employer.

* Best Buy said the sudden resignation of its chief executive officer, Brian J. Dunn, would not stop an inquiry into what it called personal conduct issues.