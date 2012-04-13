PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 13

April 13 The following were the top stories on
* The decision by BrightSource Energy to withdraw its
initial public offering on Thursday highlights the current
difficulties facing the solar market. Despite a vast increase in
installation, profits remain scarce.
* In one of the first tests of its willingness to show its
muscle, the new agency created to protect consumers declined on
Thursday to put up a fight.
The agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
introduced a proposal that would make it easier for credit card
issuers to charge fees before borrowers' accounts were
officially open.
* A plan to reopen a mine in Spain has been stalled,
angering local residents in need of jobs while leaving
environmentalists worried that economic priorities will trump
safety concerns.
* Mark Zuckerberg is said to have had a large role in
Facebook's $1 billion purchase of Instagram, but he has not
always played a heavy hand in the company's acquisitions.
* The fate of Argentina's largest oil company, YPF
, was thrown into doubt on Thursday as reports that
President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was preparing to
nationalize the company drew a warning from Spain that it would
consider such a move a hostile action.