PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 17

* Internet streaming service Hulu will promote its original programming to advertisers this week in an annual ritual known as upfronts that is typically reserved for cable channels and network broadcasters.

* High earners who are worried that this year's Tax Day will be the last one before their rates rise have more than just the White House and Washington to blame. They can also look to two academically revered, if publicly obscure, left-leaning French economists whose work is the subtext for the battle over tax fairness.

* Argentina's president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, announced on Monday that the government would seize a majority stake in YPF, the nation's largest oil company.

* As the euro zone crisis shows signs of heating up again, political leaders are once more looking to the European Central Bank for help.

* The just-released Friday ratings for the morning shows gave ABC the good news it had long been waiting for - "Good Morning America" had more total viewers in the week of April 9 than the "Today" show.

* In a sign of the changing media landscape, two primarily online news outlets, The Huffington Post and Politico, won their first Pulitzer Prizes.