PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 18

April 18 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a stinging rebuke, Citigroup shareholders
rebuffed on Tuesday the bank's $15 million pay package for its
chief executive, Vikram Pandit, marking the first time that
stock owners have united in opposition to outsized compensation
at a financial giant.
* As data usage multiplies on mobile devices, carriers say
they need more spectrum, but scientists and engineers say newer
technologies can improve efficiency.
* Warren Buffett disclosed on Tuesday that he had prostate
cancer, a development that would probably heighten the questions
over his successor as the chief executive of his conglomerate,
Berkshire Hathaway.
* As federal regulators put the finishing touches on an
overhaul of the $700 trillion derivatives market, a major
provision has been tempered in the face of industry pressure.
* An accelerating wave of partner defections from the New
York law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf is now threatening to violate the
firm's loan agreements with its banks.
* A confidential report prepared for investors this year and
obtained by The New York Times says that Sony will lay
off about 60 percent of EMI's publishing staff within two years,
as part of $70 million in annual savings.
* Louis Freeh, who is charged with the job of returning
assets to MF Global's creditors, is expected to
testify alongside regulators, as well as another trustee tasked
with returning money to customers.
* First Solar, which is based in Arizona, announced
that it would stop all of its German production as part of a
broad restructuring plan that will cut its global work force by
30 percent, or 2,000 workers, and sharply reduce its global
production capacity.